Ed Luck Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Ed Luck, a brilliant expert has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 20. 2021.
Ed Luck, a brilliant expert has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 20. 2021.
Very sad news. We mourn the passing of Ed Luck, a brilliant expert on the United Nations & former Special Advisor on the Responsibility to Protect. Ed was a long-serving @JBI_HumanRights Administrative Council member. We are devastated at his loss. Condolences to Dana & family. pic.twitter.com/aHprAHwsNu
— Jacob Blaustein Inst (@JBI_HumanRights) February 20, 2021
Jacob Blaustein Inst @JBI_HumanRights Very sad news. We mourn the passing of Ed Luck, a brilliant expert on the United Nations & former Special Advisor on the Responsibility to Protect. Ed was a long-serving @JBI_HumanRights Administrative Council member. We are devastated at his loss. Condolences to Dana & family.
