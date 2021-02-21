Ed Luck Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Professor Ed Luck has Died .

Professor Ed Luck has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 21. 2021.

Incredibly saddened about the passing of Professor Ed Luck, my professor, thesis-advisor and UN-mentor for 15+ years. Inspiration through years of work on @UN #SC reform, #R2P #UNSG and so much more over the years. RIP, Ed 💜 pic.twitter.com/mYj7wtMobg

