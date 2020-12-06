Ed Mason Death -Dead – Obituary : Kentucky High School Sports History @KYHSHistory Ed Mason has Died .
Ed Mason, who led Shelby County to the state semifinals in 1990, has passed away. His son, Greg, now the head coach at Centre College, described he cut down the most important nets of all and entered heaven.
RIP Coach Mason.
Article is a preview of the Rockets' 90 state run. pic.twitter.com/Ihb2HLXE7R
— Kentucky High School Sports History (@KYHSHistory) December 6, 2020
