Ed McGuire Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Ed McGuire has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 16. 2021.
Ed McGuire has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 16. 2021.
Very saddened by the loss of my favorite attending from residency, Ed McGuire. He was bigger than big, so we called him “Large.” He once changed my car battery for me because he didn’t want me to have to pay for it. ❤️ https://t.co/MkoT0htdjO
— Kathleen Kieran (@KieranKathleen) February 17, 2021
Kathleen Kieran @KieranKathleen Very saddened by the loss of my favorite attending from residency, Ed McGuire. He was bigger than big, so we called him “Large.” He once changed my car battery for me because he didn’t want me to have to pay for it.
Tributes
