Ed McNeill Death – Obituary : RT @scfirefighters: On behalf of #SCSFA we offer our deepest condolences to the family of Chief Ed McNeill of Campobello FD, who…

RT @scfirefighters: On behalf of #SCSFA we offer our deepest condolences to the family of Chief Ed McNeill of Campobello FD, who passed away on March 4, 2021 after working several calls with his fire department. Follow the link for funeral details http://bit.ly/ChiefMcNeillFuneral #LODD #firefighternews



