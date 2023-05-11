Ed Newman Dead – Death – Obituary : Honoring Ed Newman: The Enduring Impact of his Community Service

Honoring the Legacy of Ed Newman: A Lifetime of Serving the Community

Ed Newman, a prominent community leader, passed away on December 4, 2020, at the age of 91. He was a beloved figure in his hometown of Bloomington, Minnesota, known for his dedication to serving his community. Ed’s legacy of community service will be remembered for years to come.

Early Life and Education

Ed was born in Bloomington in 1929 and grew up on a farm near the Minnesota River. He graduated from Bloomington High School in 1947 and went on to attend the University of Minnesota, where he earned a degree in agricultural education. After college, Ed served in the United States Army during the Korean War.

A Life of Service

After returning from the war, Ed began his career as a teacher at Bloomington High School. In addition to teaching, Ed was heavily involved in the Bloomington Lions Club, a community service organization that he remained active in for over 60 years.

Throughout his life, Ed was involved in countless community organizations and initiatives. He served on the Bloomington City Council for 16 years and was a member of the Bloomington Historical Society, the Bloomington Crime Prevention Association, and the Bloomington Chamber of Commerce. Ed was also instrumental in the creation of the Bloomington Community Foundation, an organization that provides grants to local nonprofits and community projects.

Author and Historian

In addition to his community service, Ed was also an accomplished author and historian. He wrote several books about the history of Bloomington, including “Bloomington: A History” and “Bloomington: Lost and Found.” He was also a frequent contributor to local newspapers and magazines, sharing his knowledge of Bloomington’s history and community events.

Legacy of Community Service

Ed’s legacy of community service will be remembered by his family, friends, and the countless individuals whose lives he touched throughout his life. He was a true leader and an inspiration to those around him. His dedication to his community serves as a reminder of the importance of giving back and making a positive impact in the world around us.

To honor Ed’s legacy, the Bloomington Community Foundation has established the Ed Newman Legacy Fund. The fund will provide grants to local nonprofits and community projects that align with Ed’s values and dedication to community service. Donations to the fund can be made online or by mail to the Bloomington Community Foundation.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ed Newman was a remarkable individual who dedicated his life to serving his community. His legacy of community service will be remembered for years to come and serves as a reminder of the importance of giving back and making a positive impact in the world around us. Rest in peace, Ed Newman.