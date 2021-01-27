Ed Overton Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : retired Supervising Dispatcher Ed Overton has Died .

By | January 27, 2021
0 Comment

retired Supervising Dispatcher Ed Overton has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

NYCFireWire @NYCFireWire We are saddened to learn the death of retired Supervising Dispatcher Ed Overton II He was such an awesome guy. It was an honor & privilege to work with you, Eddie O. You’re going to be missed.

