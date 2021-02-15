Ed Rooksby Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Ed Rooksby has Died .

Death Notice for Today February 15. 2021.

Ed Rooksby has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 15. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

I never met him in person, but it’s really sad to hear that @EdRooksby has passed away after a struggle with Long Covid. I always encountered him on here as thoughtful, insightful, perceptive. Another loss to this godawful time. Rest In Peace. — Joe Guinan (@joecguinan) February 15, 2021

Joe Guinan @joecguinan I never met him in person, but it’s really sad to hear that @EdRooksby has passed away after a struggle with Long Covid. I always encountered him on here as thoughtful, insightful, perceptive. Another loss to this godawful time. Rest In Peace.

NOTICE.