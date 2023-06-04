“Ed Sheeran cheesesteak”: Ed Sheeran Visits Philadelphia and Learns the Art of Cheesesteak-Making

Ed Sheeran Learns to Make a Cheesesteak in Philly

Ed Sheeran, the British superstar, wowed a packed house at the Met Philly on North Broad Street on Friday night for two and a half hours. He exuded enthusiasm about being back in the city of “so many great experiences” and raved about “the beautiful theater.” Sheeran had another first in Philly on Saturday afternoon when he learned how to make a cheesesteak.

Sheeran arrived at Philips Steaks in South Philadelphia in a T-shirt and shorts, his red hair matching the decor of the little sandwich hut on West Passyunk Avenue. The owners of the sandwich shop, brothers Joseph and Philip Baldino, introduced him to the Philly process of making a cheesesteak, which was all captured by Sheeran’s team and posted on Instagram.

“In Philly, it’s slabs, slabs of ribeye,” Joe tells him with the authority of a griddle master. “This is Whiz cheese,” Philip says pointing to a vat of the gooey stuff, as the steaks sizzled on the griddle.

Philip then leans in between the grill and the out-of-towner to give a quick assembly primer: Open roll, slather with Whiz, top with meat, wrap in paper. “You make the next one,” he encourages his 32-year-old apprentice who started writing songs when he was 11.

The crowd that was gathered outside the serving window, cell phones aloft to capture this very South Philly moment, didn’t seem to shake Sheeran. He cradled a roll in one steady, black latex-gloved hand, gave it a swipe of Whiz, deftly used a spatula to stuff it with steak, wrapped it in paper and with tattooed arms handed it out the service window to a middle-aged woman.

“Tell me what you think,” Philips’ new crew member asked?

“It’s perfect,” she crooned, even adding an enthusiastic thumbs-up.

Joe gave two thumbs-up, not for the sandwich but for the extraordinary turn of events on a gloomy Saturday afternoon with patrons chowing down outside, compliments of Sheeran, who before his arrival had posted on Instagram that he was headed to Philips Steaks and that cheesesteaks are “on me today.”

“This is beyond unbelievable,” Joe said to the camera.

It seemed to work for Sheeran, too. “That was really fun,” he said once back in his SUV. Though it’s not clear he ever tasted what he had learned to make. Then again, in just a few hours after leaving Philips, he was due at Lincoln Financial Field to perform a 20-plus-song set to an even bigger crowd than Friday’s. Who could blame him if, when it came to eating a filling, carb-laden cheesesteak prior to a concert he opted to go…without.

In the end, Ed Sheeran left his fans in giddy adoration, perhaps none more than the brothers Joseph and Philip Baldino, owners of Philips Steaks in South Philadelphia. Sheeran’s willingness to learn and participate in the Philly culture shows his respect for the city and its people. It is moments like this that make us appreciate celebrities who take the time to engage with their fans and communities.

News Source : Brian Linder | blinder@pennlive.com

Source Link :Ed Sheeran came to Philly and learned how to make a cheesesteak/