“Ed Sheeran copyright case” : Jury finds no similarity between Ed Sheeran’s Thinking Out Loud and Marvin Gaye’s Let’s Get It On

Ed Sheeran Found Not Guilty in Marvin Gaye Copyright Infringement Case

After a two-week trial, a jury concluded on Thursday that British singer Ed Sheeran did not steal key components of Marvin Gaye’s classic 1970s tune “Let’s Get It On” when he created his hit song “Thinking Out Loud.” The verdict came after Sheeran put his hands over his face in relief before standing and hugging his lawyer.

As jurors left the courtroom, Sheeran quietly mouthed “thank you” in their direction. He then spoke for about 10 minutes with the plaintiffs, including the daughter of Ed Townsend, who co-created the 1973 soul classic with Gaye. They hugged each other and smiled.

Sheeran later addressed reporters outside of the courthouse, thanking his legal team for the defence that convinced a jury to find him not guilty of plagiarizing a 1970s song by Marvin Gaye and Ed Townsend. Sheeran also called for an end to such claims so musicians can “go back to making music.”

The lawsuit was brought by the heirs of Townsend, who created the 1973 soul classic with Gaye. They said “Thinking Out Loud” had so many similarities to “Let’s Get It On” that it violated the song’s copyright protection.

At the trial’s start, attorney Ben Crump told jurors on behalf of the Townsend heirs that Sheeran himself sometimes performed the two songs together. The jury saw video of a concert in Switzerland in which Sheeran can be heard segueing on stage between “Let’s Get It On” and “Thinking Out Loud.” Crump said that was “smoking gun” proof he stole from the famous tune.

When Sheeran testified, he repeatedly picked up a guitar resting behind him on the witness stand to demonstrate how he seamlessly creates “mash-ups” of songs during concerts to “spice it up a bit” for his sizeable crowds.

The English pop star’s cheerful attitude on display under questioning from his attorney, Ilene Farkas, all but vanished under cross-examination. “When you write songs, somebody comes after you,” Sheeran said during his testimony as he explained that the case was being closely watched by others in the industry. He insisted that he stole nothing from “Let’s Get It On” when he wrote his tune.

Townsend’s heirs said in their lawsuit that “Thinking Out Loud” had “striking similarities” and “overt common elements” that made it obvious that it had copied “Let’s Get It On,” a song that has been featured in numerous films and commercials and scored hundreds of millions of streams, spins, and radio plays in the past half-century.

Sheeran’s hit song, released in 2014, won a Grammy for song of the year. His lawyers argued that the songs shared versions of a similar and unprotectable chord progression freely available to all songwriters.

Gaye was killed in 1984 at age 44, shot by his father as he tried to intervene in a fight between his parents. He had been a Motown superstar since the 1960s, although his songs released in the 1970s made him a generational musical giant.

Townsend, who also wrote the 1958 R&B doo-wop hit “For Your Love,” was a singer, songwriter, and lawyer who died in 2003. Kathryn Townsend Griffin, his daughter, testified during the trial that she thought Sheeran was “a great artist with a great future.” She said she had hoped the lawsuit would not result in a trial, “but I have to protect my father’s legacy.”

In conclusion, the verdict of the jury has cleared Ed Sheeran of any wrongdoing in the Marvin Gaye copyright infringement case. The trial was closely watched by others in the music industry, and Sheeran’s victory is a win for all musicians who create their own music. Townsend’s heirs said they were looking to protect their father’s legacy, but the jury found that there was no evidence of copyright infringement. Sheeran is now free to continue making music without any legal issues.

