ed sheeran friend jamal died : Honoring Jamal: Ed Sheeran’s Dear Friend and Collaborator

Honoring the Memory of Jamal – Ed Sheeran’s Dear Friend and Collaborator

Jamal Edwards was a talented entrepreneur, music promoter, and founder of the online platform, SB.TV, which showcased emerging talent in the UK music scene. He was also a close friend and collaborator of Ed Sheeran, who passed away on March 19th, 2021.

Their First Meeting

Ed Sheeran and Jamal Edwards first met in 2010, shortly after Ed had released his first EP, ‘Loose Change.’ Jamal was impressed by Ed’s music and offered to film a video for one of his tracks. The video was a huge success, and it helped to launch Ed’s career. From that moment, Ed and Jamal became good friends, and they often worked together on various projects.

The No.5 Collaborations Project

One of the most significant collaborations between Ed and Jamal was the ‘No.5 Collaborations Project.’ In 2011, Ed released this EP, which featured a range of UK rappers and grime artists. Jamal played a crucial role in the project, helping to connect Ed with the right people and promoting the release through SB.TV. The EP was a huge success, and it helped to cement Ed’s reputation as a rising star in the UK music scene.

Charity Event

Ed Sheeran and Jamal Edwards continued to work together over the years, and they remained close friends. In 2014, Ed performed at a charity event organized by Jamal to raise money for disadvantaged young people in the UK. The event was a huge success, and it highlighted the positive impact that both Ed and Jamal were having on the music industry and beyond.

Tributes Pour In

Following Jamal’s passing, Ed Sheeran paid tribute to his friend on social media, saying, “Rest in peace Jamal, you were such a lovely, genuine guy, and always had a smile on your face. My thoughts are with your family, friends, and everyone who knew you. Thank you for everything you did for me and for so many others.”

The music industry has also paid tribute to Jamal Edwards, recognizing his significant contribution to promoting emerging talent in the UK. Many artists have praised Jamal for his support and encouragement, and they have highlighted the importance of his legacy in inspiring the next generation of musicians and entrepreneurs.

Legacy

In conclusion, Jamal Edwards was a close friend and collaborator of Ed Sheeran who made a significant impact on the UK music scene. His entrepreneurial spirit, passion for music, and dedication to promoting emerging talent will be remembered as a lasting legacy. Jamal’s passing is a great loss to the music industry, but his influence and inspiration will continue to be felt for years to come.