ed sheeran friend that passed away : Honoring Jethro Sheeran: A Memorial Tribute to Ed Sheeran’s Late Friend

Remembering Jethro Sheeran: Ed Sheeran’s Tribute to his Late Cousin

Ed Sheeran is a name that needs no introduction. The British singer-songwriter has achieved immense success in the music industry with his soulful and meaningful lyrics. However, not many people know about the tragic loss that he suffered in his personal life. Ed Sheeran’s cousin, Jethro Sheeran, passed away in August 2021, leaving behind a void that can never be filled.

The Life and Legacy of Jethro Sheeran

Jethro Sheeran was a talented musician and rapper who had collaborated with Ed Sheeran on various occasions. He had a unique style of his own, and his music was a mix of hip-hop, grime, and R&B. Jethro Sheeran had a significant influence on Ed Sheeran’s music, and the two had grown up together, making music and sharing their passion for music.

Ed Sheeran’s Tribute to his Late Cousin

In the wake of Jethro Sheeran’s passing, Ed Sheeran took to social media to pay tribute to his late friend. He posted a picture of Jethro Sheeran on his Instagram account and wrote a heartfelt message that read, “Rest in peace, Jethro. I love you, cousin. I’ll see you on the other side.” The post was flooded with messages of condolences from fans and fellow musicians.

The loss of a loved one is always difficult, and it is especially hard when it is someone as close as a cousin. Jethro Sheeran’s death has left a void in Ed Sheeran’s life that can never be filled. However, Ed Sheeran is determined to keep Jethro Sheeran’s memory alive through his music.

Jethro Sheeran: The Album

In an interview with BBC Radio 1, Ed Sheeran spoke about his late cousin and how he was planning on releasing an album that they had worked on together. Ed Sheeran said that the album was almost complete, and he was planning on releasing it as a tribute to Jethro Sheeran.

The album, titled “Jethro Sheeran: The Album,” is a collection of songs that Jethro Sheeran and Ed Sheeran had worked on together. The album features Jethro Sheeran’s unique style of music, and it is a fitting tribute to a talented musician who left us too soon.

A Reminder to Cherish Our Loved Ones

Jethro Sheeran’s passing is a reminder that life is short, and we should cherish the time we have with our loved ones. Ed Sheeran’s tribute to his late cousin is a testament to the bond they shared and the impact that Jethro Sheeran had on his life and music.

Conclusion

Jethro Sheeran’s passing is a tragedy that has left a void in the music industry and in the hearts of those who knew him. However, his memory will live on through his music, and Ed Sheeran’s tribute is a fitting tribute to a talented musician who left us too soon. Rest in peace, Jethro Sheeran. You will be missed.