Ed Sheeran, tracks, four hours, wife Cherry, cancer diagnosis. : Ed Sheeran Composes Seven Tracks in Just Four Hours Following Wife Cherry’s Cancer Diagnosis

Ed Sheeran’s wife, Cherry Seaborn, has opened up about her cancer diagnosis in a new Disney+ special documenting the singer’s life. The couple had kept the pregnancy a secret at the time, but Ed revealed last month that Cherry was diagnosed with a tumour during her pregnancy with their second child. In the documentary, Cherry reveals that Ed wrote seven songs in just four hours after discovering her diagnosis. She also spoke about how her cancer ordeal made her reflect on mortality and the legacy she would leave behind. The series follows Ed as he deals with the challenges in his life, including the death of a close friend, a court case, and his wife’s diagnosis. Ed also talks about how music has been therapy for him, and how writing his new album, “Subtract,” helped him deal with loss and depression.

News Source : By Summer Goodkind For Mailonline

Source Link :Ed Sheeran wrote seven tracks in four HOURS after wife Cherry’s cancer diagnosis/