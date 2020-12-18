Ed Simonet Death -Obituary – Dead : Ed Simonet has Died .
Ed Simonet has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.
Ted Kozlowski December 16 at 2:34 PM · We lost a big part of our community yesterday. Ed Simonet sadly passed away unexpectedly. Prayers to all of his family and friends. Ed loved Stilllwater, he was a zealous advocate for his clients, a mentor to many young attorneys, great friend to all and loved spending time at Stillwater Country Club when he was not at the courthouse. I’ll miss seeing Ed around town, the smile & kind words he always had. RIP 482482 98 Comments 48 Shares Like Share
Source: (20+) Facebook
