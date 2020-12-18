Ed Simonet Death -Obituary – Dead : Ed Simonet has Died .

By | December 18, 2020
0 Comment

Ed Simonet Death -Obituary – Dead : Ed Simonet has Died .

Ed Simonet has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.

Ted Kozlowski December 16 at 2:34 PM  · We lost a big part of our community yesterday. Ed Simonet sadly passed away unexpectedly. Prayers to all of his family and friends. Ed loved Stilllwater, he was a zealous advocate for his clients, a mentor to many young attorneys, great friend to all and loved spending time at Stillwater Country Club when he was not at the courthouse. I’ll miss seeing Ed around town, the smile & kind words he always had. RIP 482482 98 Comments 48 Shares Like Share

Source: (20+) Facebook


Tributes 

———————— –
wrote

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.