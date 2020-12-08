Ed Sullivan Death -Dead – Obituary : Ed Sullivan has Died .

By | December 8, 2020
0 Comment

Ed Sullivan Death -Dead – Obituary : Ed Sullivan has Died .

Ed Sullivan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.

Ryan Thorburn @By_RyanThorburn “Just be kind.” That’s how Ed Sullivan’s mom taught him to live, a great lesson in 2020. Sadly, Mr. Sullivan, one of the greatest of the Greatest Generation, has died. It was an honor to write a @registerguard profile on him this past D-Day. Rest easy, Ed.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.