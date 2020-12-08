Ed Sullivan Death -Dead – Obituary : Ed Sullivan has Died .
Ed Sullivan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
"Just be kind." That's how Ed Sullivan's mom taught him to live, a great lesson in 2020. Sadly, Mr. Sullivan, one of the greatest of the Greatest Generation, has died. It was an honor to write a @registerguard profile on him this past D-Day. Rest easy, Ed. https://t.co/MsRoGYW2HF
— Ryan Thorburn (@By_RyanThorburn) December 8, 2020
