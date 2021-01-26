Eddie Gracia Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Eddie Gracia of Zapata County has Died .

Eddie Gracia of Zapata County has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Saddened to learn of the passing of my good friend Eddie Gracia of Zapata County who formally worked as our Area Engineer for the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) before he retired this past August. Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family, and his friends. pic.twitter.com/JzSN0PawHs — Rep. Ryan Guillen (@RyanGuillen) January 25, 2021

