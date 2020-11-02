Eddie Hassell Death -Dead :Actor Eddie Hassell has died at the age of 30 after being shot in Texas.

By | November 2, 2020
Eddie Hassell Death -Dead :Actor Eddie Hassell has died at the age of 30 after being shot in Texas.

Actor Eddie Hassell has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 1, 2020.

“KIRO 7 on Twitter: “BREAKING: Actor Eddie Hassell has died at the age of 30 after being shot in Texas.”

Grand Prairie police say #EddieHassell is the victim of a shooting that occurred in 3000 block of West Bardin just before 2 AM this morning. He was transported to a hospital where he died. Police asking for public’s help in identifying a suspect.

Doug Jones wrote 
R.I.P. Eddie Hassell (1990-2020), actor seen mostly on TV in shows like Surface, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip and Devious Maids, but also in a few movies, Including The Kids Are Alright.

djs wrote 
Eddie Hassell, ‘Devious Maids’ Actor, Shot Dead in Texas at 30 (Report). I’m not surprised coming from Texas. That is one fucked up state and the stupid ass Governor doesn’t care. Tell me that state isn’t corrupt

FRANKLIN JA¢K$ON wrote 
RIP EDDIE HASSELL.HE DIED SO YOUNG BY THE GUN HANDLE.HIS LIFE WAS PRICELESS HOWEVER HE WAS HAGGLED.HIS DEATH WAS GRIMM LIKE GRETEL AND HANSEL. Eddie Hassell, ‘Devious Maids’ Actor, Shot Dead in Texas at 30

Eddie Hassell Death -Dead :Actor Eddie Hassell has died at the age of 30 after being shot in Texas.

Eddie Hassell Death -Dead :Actor Eddie Hassell has died at the age of 30 after being shot in Texas.

