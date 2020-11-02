Eddie Hassell Death -Dead :Actor Eddie Hassell has died at the age of 30 after being shot in Texas.

BREAKING: Actor Eddie Hassell has died at the age of 30 after being shot in Texas. >> https://t.co/hJCstsBGsw — KIRO 7 (@KIRO7Seattle) November 2, 2020

Grand Prairie police say #EddieHassell is the victim of a shooting that occurred in 3000 block of West Bardin just before 2 AM this morning. He was transported to a hospital where he died. Police asking for public’s help in identifying a suspect.

Grand Prairie Police confirm Actor Eddie Hassell was shot and killed their this morning. @TMZ reporting that he was the victim of a carjacking pic.twitter.com/b8JDQ4GzVF — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) November 2, 2020

Tributes

We are devastated to learn that one of our lead actors and family members was taken from us this morning way too soon. Please keep us and Eddie’s family in your prayers. #eddiehassell #bombcity #punkangel https://t.co/mabXoaQSjp — Bomb City Film (@BombCityFilm) November 1, 2020

Doug Jones wrote

R.I.P. Eddie Hassell (1990-2020), actor seen mostly on TV in shows like Surface, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip and Devious Maids, but also in a few movies, Including The Kids Are Alright. djs wrote

Eddie Hassell, 'Devious Maids' Actor, Shot Dead in Texas at 30 (Report).

RIP EDDIE HASSELL. Eddie Hassell, 'Devious Maids' Actor, Shot Dead in Texas at 30

'Surface' Actor Eddie Hassell Dead At 30, Shot in Texas https://t.co/9ncjr7aLN8 via @TMZ

Surface star Eddie Hassell, 30, shot dead during carjacking in Texas https://t.co/pP46qorMfU

