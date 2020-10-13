Eddie Jackson Death – Dead : Eddie Jackson Obituary : longtime coach at Prescott has died.

Eddie Jackson has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 12, 2020.

“Jeremy Muck on Twitter: “Sad news tonight in the Arkansas high school football coaching world. Eddie Jackson, the longtime coach at Prescott who led the Curley Wolves to 3 state championships (1973, 1975, 1995), has died. He was 75. Jackson, a Camden native, coached Prescott from 1973-1995. #arpreps” ”

Tributes

———————— –

Sad news tonight in the Arkansas high school football coaching world. Eddie Jackson, the longtime coach at Prescott who led the Curley Wolves to 3 state championships (1973, 1975, 1995), has died. He was 75. Jackson, a Camden native, coached Prescott from 1973-1995.#arpreps — Jeremy Muck (@JeremyMuckADG) October 12, 2020