Eddie Jackson Death – Dead : Eddie Jackson Obituary : longtime coach at Prescott has died.
Eddie Jackson has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 12, 2020.
“Jeremy Muck on Twitter: “Sad news tonight in the Arkansas high school football coaching world. Eddie Jackson, the longtime coach at Prescott who led the Curley Wolves to 3 state championships (1973, 1975, 1995), has died. He was 75. Jackson, a Camden native, coached Prescott from 1973-1995. #arpreps” ”
Tributes
———————— –
Sad news tonight in the Arkansas high school football coaching world.
Eddie Jackson, the longtime coach at Prescott who led the Curley Wolves to 3 state championships (1973, 1975, 1995), has died. He was 75.
Jackson, a Camden native, coached Prescott from 1973-1995.#arpreps
— Jeremy Muck (@JeremyMuckADG) October 12, 2020
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.