Eddie Kulukundis Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Eddie Kulukundis has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 19. 2021.
Athletics benefactor Sir Eddie Kulukundis has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 19. 2021.
I am terribly sad to hear of the passing of this gentle giant. He was a great man & his support for many many athletes was incredible. He was an inspiration to me & he is the reason I do all I can to support athletes today. RIP Sir Eddie & thank you. 🙏 https://t.co/t8zmXNgfml
— Duncan Mathieson (@dgmathieson) February 19, 2021
Tributes
Belgrave Harriers
We are extremely saddened to hear of the death of Sir Eddie Kulukundis, the Belgrave Harriers patron, philanthropist – and probably the most generous private sponsor in the history of British athletics, supporting so many who would achieve greatness with his help.
Over the coming days we will hear countless stories of his generosity and kindness. Please tag @belgraveharriers in your memories so we can collect them all together in tribute to our great friend, Sir Eddie.
Louise Tan Corrigan
So sorry to hear this. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family. X
Ian Wells
Very many happy hours spent sitting with Sir Eddie at British League matches. Many, many happy memories. He will be sorely missed. My deepest condolences to Susan, the rest of his family and friends. Belgrave Harriers
