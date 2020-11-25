Eddie Lazear Death -Dead – Obituaries: Eddie Lazear of Stanford University has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Eddie Lazear of Stanford University has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 24, 2020.
” Erik Brynjolfsson on Twitter: “I was sad to learn just now that the great economist and my @Stanford colleague Eddie Lazear passed away last night from pancreatic cancer. Condolences to his wife Victoria, his daughter Julie, and son-in-law Dustin.”
I was sad to learn just now that the great economist and my @Stanford colleague Eddie Lazear passed away last night from pancreatic cancer.
Condolences to his wife Victoria, his daughter Julie, and son-in-law Dustin.
— Erik Brynjolfsson (@erikbryn) November 25, 2020
This is incredibly sad news. Eddie Lazear was a wonderful friend and colleague of ours in the White House. His smile was always this big and with an easy laugh. https://t.co/CdxSC67etU
— Tony Fratto (@TonyFratto) November 25, 2020
Tributes
Very sorry to hear the news that Eddie Lazear passed away. He contributed a lot to our understanding of labor markets and public policy. I always found him to be open and generous. He will be missed. https://t.co/86gxI3sN79
— Jason Furman (@jasonfurman) November 25, 2020
Giant loss for us @Stanford and the country. Eddie Lazear was both a giant in his field, and also a gem of a colleague. https://t.co/H7yHS5aowl
— Michael McFaul (@McFaul) November 25, 2020
