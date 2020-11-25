Eddie Lazear Death -Dead – Obituaries: Eddie Lazear of Stanford University has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Eddie Lazear of Stanford University has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 24, 2020.

” Erik Brynjolfsson on Twitter: “I was sad to learn just now that the great economist and my @Stanford colleague Eddie Lazear passed away last night from pancreatic cancer. Condolences to his wife Victoria, his daughter Julie, and son-in-law Dustin.”

I was sad to learn just now that the great economist and my @Stanford colleague Eddie Lazear passed away last night from pancreatic cancer. Condolences to his wife Victoria, his daughter Julie, and son-in-law Dustin. — Erik Brynjolfsson (@erikbryn) November 25, 2020

This is incredibly sad news. Eddie Lazear was a wonderful friend and colleague of ours in the White House. His smile was always this big and with an easy laugh. https://t.co/CdxSC67etU — Tony Fratto (@TonyFratto) November 25, 2020

Tributes

Very sorry to hear the news that Eddie Lazear passed away. He contributed a lot to our understanding of labor markets and public policy. I always found him to be open and generous. He will be missed. https://t.co/86gxI3sN79 — Jason Furman (@jasonfurman) November 25, 2020

Giant loss for us @Stanford and the country. Eddie Lazear was both a giant in his field, and also a gem of a colleague. https://t.co/H7yHS5aowl — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) November 25, 2020