Eddie Lazear Death -Dead – Obituaries: Eddie Lazear of Stanford University has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | November 25, 2020
0 Comment

Eddie Lazear Death -Dead – Obituaries: Eddie Lazear of Stanford University has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Eddie Lazear of Stanford University has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 24, 2020.

” Erik Brynjolfsson on Twitter: “I was sad to learn just now that the great economist and my @Stanford colleague Eddie Lazear passed away last night from pancreatic cancer. Condolences to his wife Victoria, his daughter Julie, and son-in-law Dustin.”

Tributes 

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Eddie Lazear Death -Dead – Obituaries: Eddie Lazear of Stanford University has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.