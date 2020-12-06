Eddie Mason Death -Dead – Obituary : Eddie Mason , former head coach at Shelby County has Died .
Eddie Mason , former head coach at Shelby County has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.
Sad news. Eddie Mason was a former head coach at Shelby County and assisted his son, Centre College coach Greg Mason. A great man who touched a great many lives, and will be missed. https://t.co/vGP44stzll
— Eric Crawford (@ericcrawford) December 6, 2020
