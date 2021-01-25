Eddie Ramirez Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Eddie Ramirez has Died.

By | January 25, 2021
Eddie Ramirez Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Eddie Ramirez has Died.

Eddie Ramirez has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2021.

Tom DiNapoli @NYSComptroller My condolences to the family of Eddie Ramirez. The scholarship he created with his wife has had a positive impact on Latino students in the Hudson Valley for years. Fittingly, it will now be named in his honor.

