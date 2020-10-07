Eddie Van Halen Death – Dead : Eddie Van Halen Obituary :Guitar legend dies at 65, Cause of Death Unknown.

Guitar legend Eddie Van Halen dies at 65, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 6, 2020.

abhay Sahaay on Twitter: “Guitar legend Eddie Van Halen dies at 65. His pyrotechnic riffs and solos expanded the vocabulary of hard rock. He was a legend.shocked.deep condolences to fans,friends,family members.

Guitar legend Eddie Van Halen dies at 65. His pyrotechnic riffs and solos expanded the vocabulary of hard rock. He was a legend.shocked.deep condolences to fans,friends,family members.#EddieVanHalenRIP #EddieVanHalen pic.twitter.com/Fzh10Yf2fz — abhay Sahaay (@abhay_sahaay) October 7, 2020

Tributes

Ann Orlik wrote

Awh such sad news. What an incredible guitarist and talented writer. His band was one of my all time favorites. God rest your soul and prayers to your family.

Patricia M Egan wrote

God Bless, RIP Eddie, fantastic guitar player. Loved his music, brings such great memories.

Jackie Wolford-Best wrote

RIP and God Bless. He was such a talented guitarist and song writer, such an inspiration to many. Van Halen was one of my favorite bands. My thoughts and prayers to his family.

Jamie Howard wrote

Such a loss! So very sorry to his family and friends, also all of his fans! He and Jimmy Hendrix are rocking Heaven.

Stephen Bennett wrote

What a gift Eddie had. He was a big part of my life musically growing up as a teen. May God bless and comfort his family and loved ones at this time.

Kim Bischoff wrote

Rest in Peace Eddie!!! You will be forever loved because of the music that you left behind. It holds so many amazing memories for your fans!

Margaret Van Sanvoort wrote

My condolences to his family during this very difficult time. May God give them peace snd comfort in the days ahead.

Denise Cox Flanagan wrote

Praying for his family and all who loved him! He was one of the BEST! Thanks for sharing all your amazing talent with us Van Halen Fans! RIP Eddie

Wendy Lair wrote

I am heartbroken for Eddie’s family and friends. So much music contributions over the years including the guitar for Michael Jackson’s Beat It. May God grant the family peace.

Jaclyn Cameron wrote

Rest in Peace. No more suffering. I’m so sad to hear this but glad to have grown up with your music. Rock on in heaven .

Rhonda Silva-Warren wrote

RIP Eddie…..you had so much talent and were loved by so many. So glad I had the chance to see you in concert! My friend, Nicol Colella and I cruising in my Fiero in Mission Beach, San Diego You made us feel like we were so hot!

John Odinson wrote

Amazing Guitarist and an Inspiration for younger guitar players worldwide. The World is more silent without him .

Kelly Paul Shannon wrote

My God! That is terrible terrible news. He was one of the best! Rest In Peace and God Bless you and your family!