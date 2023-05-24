Edgefield County Shooting today : Johnston man killed in shooting over the weekend in Edgefield County

Johnston man killed in Edgefield County shooting over the weekend today 2023.

38-year-old Willie Dublin was shot and killed in Johnston, South Carolina on the evening of 19 May. The victim was taken to Edgefield County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Dublin died as a result of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to an autopsy performed in Newberry. The Johnston Police Department is investigating.

News Source : Mike Lepp,Richard Adams

