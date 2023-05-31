“Edinburgh Celebrities”: 15 Renowned Personalities from Edinburgh: A Collection of Edinburgh’s Most Notable Figures, from Dolly the Sheep to Eric Liddell

Famous Faces from Edinburgh: D to F

Edinburgh, the capital city of Scotland, has been home to many famous and influential people. From scientists to politicians, writers to philosophers, Edinburgh has produced some of the most noteworthy characters in history. Here are some of the most famous faces from Edinburgh, from D to F.

Dolly the Sheep

Dolly the Sheep was the first mammal to be cloned from an adult cell. She was born in Midlothian, just outside Edinburgh, in 1996, after being cloned by scientists at the Roslin Institute. Dolly lived at the Institute her entire life and gave birth to many lambs, before being euthanized at the age of six due to a lung disease. Her body was preserved and can be seen at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh.

Dorothy Dunnett

Dorothy Dunnett was a Scottish novelist born in Dunfermline, Fife, but grew up in the Corstorphine area of Edinburgh. She was educated at James Gillespie’s High School for Girls and went on to become a successful portrait painter. Her works were exhibited at the Royal Scottish Academy on several occasions. However, Dunnett is best known for writing historical fiction, including her six novel series The Lymond Chronicles. She died in Edinburgh in 2001, aged 78, leaving behind two sons.

Dugald Stewart

Dugald Stewart was a highly-regarded Scottish philosopher and mathematician born in Edinburgh in 1753. He was educated at the Royal High School and the University of Edinburgh before becoming a professor at the latter, where he lectured to many influential students, including Sir Walter Scott. Stewart is thought to be one of the most important figures of the Scottish Enlightenment. He died in 1828 but is still remembered today with an iconic monument at the top of Calton Hill.

Duncan McLaren

Duncan McLaren was an Edinburgh politician born in Dunbartonshire. He moved to the city to set up his own draper business before serving on the town council in 1833. He became treasurer in 1837 and discovered that the city was bankrupt, and ended up saving Edinburgh from financial ruin. McLaren is best known for serving as Lord Provost of Edinburgh and creating free schools in the city. He was also elected as a Member of Parliament (MP) for the Edinburgh constituency before his death in 1886.

Edinburgh has produced some of the most famous and influential people in history. From Dolly the Sheep to Duncan McLaren, these individuals have left their mark on the world. Their contributions to science, literature, philosophy, and politics have made Edinburgh a hub of intellectual and creative activity. The city continues to inspire and nurture new talent, and we can only wonder who the next famous face from Edinburgh will be.

