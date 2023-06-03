“Edinburgh history”: 10 Things that Remain Unchanged in Edinburgh from 1873 to Today, Celebrating 150 Years

150 Years of Edinburgh: A Look at the City’s Enduring Landmarks

As the Edinburgh Evening News celebrates its 150th anniversary this year, it’s a fitting time to reflect on the city’s enduring landmarks that have stood the test of time. These landmarks, including historic pubs, iconic statues, and art galleries, have remained steadfast in their place in the city’s landscape despite the many changes that have taken place over the past century and a half.

Pubs

While many new pubs and bars have opened in the Capital since 1873, there are still many old establishments that pre-date the Edinburgh Evening News. The Black Bull Inn is just one of them – other ancient drinking holes in Edinburgh include the Sheep Heid Inn, Deacon Brodie’s, and The White Hart Inn. These pubs have served generations of locals and tourists alike, and their rich history and unique character continue to draw people in.

Greyfriars Bobby

The Greyfriars Bobby statue was erected in 1873 – the same year that the Edinburgh Evening News was first published. The likeness of the dog has sat on the corner of Candlemaker Row and George IV Bridge for the past 150 years, and has become an iconic symbol of loyalty and devotion. The story of Greyfriars Bobby, the Skye Terrier who spent 14 years guarding the grave of his owner, has captured the hearts of people around the world, and the statue remains a popular destination for visitors to the city.

The Scott Monument

The Edinburgh skyline has changed a lot over the past 150 years, however, the Scott Monument has been a constant feature. The 61-metre tower, which honours Sir Walter Scott, opened in 1844 – almost three decades before the first ever edition of the Edinburgh Evening News was published. The monument, which is the largest monument to a writer in the world, is an impressive sight, with its intricate carvings and stunning views over the city.

Art galleries

The art galleries that stand on the Mound today – the National Gallery and Royal Scottish Academy – were part of the Edinburgh landscape a century and a half ago. These galleries have played an important role in the city’s cultural life, exhibiting some of the world’s most famous artworks. The National Gallery is home to works by great artists such as Botticelli, Raphael, and Rembrandt, while the Royal Scottish Academy showcases the best contemporary Scottish art.

Conclusion

As the Edinburgh Evening News celebrates its 150th anniversary, it’s clear that the city has many enduring landmarks that have stood the test of time. These landmarks, from historic pubs to iconic statues and art galleries, have become an integral part of the city’s identity, and continue to draw people in with their unique character and rich history. As Edinburgh continues to evolve and change, it’s comforting to know that these landmarks will remain a constant in the city’s ever-shifting landscape.

