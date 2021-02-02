Edmond Moore Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Professor Edmond Timothy Moore has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 2. 2021

Professor Edmond Timothy Moore has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 2. 2021.

Walter Ratcliffe 20h · Rest In Peace my friend, my brother, my professor, my mentor…… one of the kindest men I’ve ever met….You have enriched my life, and guided me into manhood from my freshman days at Kent State…. you touched the lives of so many…….I will truly miss you….Professor Edmond Timothy Moore…. Rest In Heaven dear friend

Branford Brown

I was thinking of the Institute last week. Remember what a source of inspiration he was to a lot of young souls! Rest In Power!!!

Melvyn Alexander

He was one of the kindest most gentlest souls I’ve ever known. Just a truly amazing person that impacted the lives of all those who knew him. RIH Timmy

Kim Hearn

May he rest in the arms of Our Father In Everlasting Peace!!! Amen

Pam Miller

So saddened to hear. Condolences to you, my husband, all the Omega men and Tim’s family. RIH Tim.

Iris Davis

So sad to hear about Timothy Moore! Condolences to the family. RIH Timothy

Lee Fields

Well done, good and faithful servant! My deepest condolences to the Moore family!

Clifford Spiffy Johnson Jr.

Rest in peace good brother my heartfelt condolences for Tim’s family brother will be next

Gladys M. Richardson

Oh my heart aches. He was such a kind man. He was so enjoyable to be around when we were at Kent, and then was such a help for my two daughters when they attended years later. Sending prayers and condolences to his family. Rest in peace my friend.

Anthony Meridith

Condolences to the Moore Family, just met this Brother during the 50th Anniversary of Psi Gamma…..LOVED the conversation and the Uplift he provided. Please know GOD has yet another Angel to do HIS Will….til we say our last goodbyes……See ya on the other side My Brother…..FIETTS

Deb Cummings

Sending you love, comfort, peace and prayers that all of this will be received.

