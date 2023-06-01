Edmonton Man Found Dead West of City, Patrick Couterielle-Boyd Identified as Victim of Homicide

Posted on June 1, 2023

According to the RCMP, the body of a man from Edmonton was discovered in a rural area near Duffield and Paul First Nation, about 45 kilometres west of Edmonton. The Parkland RCMP received a call about the incident on May 27. The victim, identified as Patrick Couterielle-Boyd, was found to have died from homicide following an autopsy. The police have taken over the investigation and are asking anyone with information to contact Parkland RCMP. Couterielle-Boyd had no known connections to the area where his body was found. The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit is handling the case.

News Source : Stephanie Swensrude

