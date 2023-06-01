“Edmonton man Patrick Couterielle-Boyd found dead in homicide investigation”

“Patrick Couterielle-Boyd homicide” : “Homicide victim Patrick Couterielle-Boyd found west of Edmonton”

The Edmonton Journal reports that the body of a 27-year-old man from Edmonton has been discovered west of the city, and authorities have ruled his death a homicide. On May 27, the Parkland RCMP responded to a call regarding human remains found in a rural area near Duffield and Paul First Nation. The deceased has been identified as Patrick Couterielle-Boyd, and investigators have noted that he had no known connections to the area where his body was found. The RCMP is asking anyone with information about his death to come forward, and Duffield is located approximately 65 kilometers west of Edmonton.

Read Full story : Remains of 27-year-old Edmonton man found west of city /

News Source : Anna Junker

Edmonton man remains West Edmonton body found Edmonton homicide investigation Missing person Edmonton Edmonton crime scene investigation