Edmonton’s Tommy Grimes, a gifted musician and former porter at The Starlite Room, passes away

Tommy Grimes, Talented Musician and The Starlite Room Porter, Passes Away

Renowned musician and The Starlite Room porter, Tommy Grimes, has passed away in Edmonton, Alberta. Grimes was known for his exceptional talent in music and his dedicated service to The Starlite Room.

Grimes was a well-known figure in the Edmonton music scene, having performed in numerous venues across the city. He was a skilled guitarist, singer, and songwriter, with a passion for blues and rock music.

Aside from his music career, Grimes also worked as a porter at The Starlite Room, a popular concert venue in Edmonton. He was highly respected by his colleagues and customers for his hard work, friendly demeanor, and love for music.

The news of Grimes’ passing has deeply saddened the Edmonton community, particularly those who knew him personally and had the pleasure of hearing him perform. He will be remembered for his incredible talent, his kind nature, and his unwavering dedication to his craft.

