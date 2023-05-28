“Edna, Kansas resident Colton James Bond named as victim in tragic Friday night triple-fatality”

Colton James Bond identified as victim in triple-fatal accident

Background

Colton James Bond, a resident of Edna, Kansas, was tragically identified as the victim in a Friday night triple-fatal accident. The accident occurred on Highway 169 in Nowata County, Oklahoma.

The Accident

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at around 10:15 pm on Friday night. Bond was driving southbound on Highway 169 when his vehicle collided with a northbound SUV that had crossed into his lane. The driver of the SUV, identified as 30-year-old Ashley M. Bigelow, and her passenger, 32-year-old Joshua J. Patterson, were also killed in the crash.

The Aftermath

The accident caused the highway to be closed for several hours while authorities investigated and cleared the scene. The cause of the accident is still under investigation, but authorities have stated that they do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor.

Colton James Bond was just 25 years old at the time of his death. He was a beloved member of the Edna community and had many friends and family who were deeply affected by his passing. Colton had a passion for the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing in his free time.

Community Reaction

The Edna community has been left reeling from Colton’s sudden and tragic death. Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and share memories of the young man. A GoFundMe page has even been set up to help cover the costs of Colton’s funeral.

Conclusion

The loss of Colton James Bond is a devastating tragedy for the Edna community and his loved ones. His memory will live on through those who knew him and loved him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.

