Edree D’Love Thompson : 20-Year-Old Father Edree D’Love Thompson Killed in Richland Shooting at Columbia Park Apartments

“20-Year-Old Father Edree D’Love Thompson Identified as Victim in Richland Shooting”

A 20-year-old father named Edree D’Love Thompson was fatally shot multiple times at the Columbia Park Apartments in Richland on Friday night. According to Benton County Coroner Bill Leach, an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday at the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office. Thompson was described by friends as warm, respectful, and upbeat. Sandra Delgado, a family friend, has created a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for his funeral costs. Thompson was a resident of Kennewick and Walla Walla, according to public records. Police have not released any details about the shooting and have asked anyone with information to call the non-emergency dispatch line. This is the third homicide at the Columbia Park Apartments in recent years, with the most recent happening on New Year’s Eve. Felipe Manjares, 19, of Sunnyside, was arrested for the previous homicide just hours before Thompson’s death.

Read Full story : 20-year-old father identified as Richland shooting victim /

News Source : Cameron Probert

Richland shooting victim Fatherhood at a young age Impact of gun violence on families Support for victims of gun violence Community response to tragedy in Richland