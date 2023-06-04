“educated states”: Census data reveals the most and least educated states in the US

Education is a fundamental pillar of any society, as it shapes the future of the country. The United States of America has one of the most far-reaching and impactful educational systems in the world. Every year, approximately 50 million young Americans attend public elementary and secondary schools, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. The education system in America is handled at the state level, making it somewhat challenging to define a standard American education. However, it is generally agreed that education has a causal relationship with income, housing, public policy, lifestyle, and healthcare.

To determine the most educated states in America, Stacker used data from the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates, released in 2022. The index evaluated each state’s population across seven educational tiers, ranging from individuals not educated past the eighth grade to those with graduate or professional degrees. States were ranked by the percentage of the population with a graduate degree, and ties were broken by the percentage with a bachelor’s degree or higher. Let’s take a look at the top 29 most educated states in America.

#29. Florida

Florida is home to some of the most prestigious universities in the country, including the University of Florida and Florida State University. The state has a diverse population, and many people move there to retire, which may explain its high percentage of residents with a graduate or professional degree, standing at 11.5%.

#28. Alaska

Alaska has a diverse population, with many indigenous people and residents from other countries. The state has a well-established education system that offers a variety of programs, from vocational training to graduate degrees. Approximately 11.5% of Alaskans have a graduate or professional degree.

#27. Nebraska

Nebraska has a strong education system, with many highly ranked colleges and universities. The state is also home to a large number of research institutions, which attract students from all over the world. Approximately 11.4% of Nebraskans have a graduate or professional degree.

#26. Montana

Montana has a small population, but it boasts some of the best colleges and universities in the country. The state has a strong focus on education, with many programs designed to help students succeed. Approximately 11.3% of Montanans have a graduate or professional degree.

#25. Ohio

Ohio has a diverse population, with many people from different cultural and socioeconomic backgrounds. The state has a robust education system, with many well-known colleges and universities. Approximately 11.3% of Ohioans have a graduate or professional degree.

#24. Texas

Texas is a large state with a diverse population, and it boasts some of the best colleges and universities in the country. The state is home to many research institutions, which attract students from all over the world. Approximately 11.2% of Texans have a graduate or professional degree.

#23. South Carolina

South Carolina has a strong education system, with many highly-ranked colleges and universities. The state is also home to a large number of research institutions, which attract students from all over the world. Approximately 11.2% of South Carolinians have a graduate or professional degree.

#22. Wisconsin

Wisconsin is home to some of the best colleges and universities in the country, including the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Marquette University. The state has a strong focus on education, with many programs designed to help students succeed. Approximately 10.8% of Wisconsinites have a graduate or professional degree.

#21. Tennessee

Tennessee has a diverse population, with many people from different cultural and socioeconomic backgrounds. The state has a robust education system, with many well-known colleges and universities. Approximately 10.8% of Tennesseans have a graduate or professional degree.

#20. Wyoming

Wyoming has a small population, but it boasts some of the best colleges and universities in the country. The state has a strong focus on education, with many programs designed to help students succeed. Approximately 10.6% of Wyomingites have a graduate or professional degree.

#19. Kentucky

Kentucky has a diverse population, with many people from different cultural and socioeconomic backgrounds. The state has a robust education system, with many well-known colleges and universities. Approximately 10.6% of Kentuckians have a graduate or professional degree.

#18. Alabama

Alabama has a strong education system, with many highly-ranked colleges and universities. The state is also home to a large number of research institutions, which attract students from all over the world. Approximately 10.2% of Alabamians have a graduate or professional degree.

#17. Indiana

Indiana has a diverse population, with many people from different cultural and socioeconomic backgrounds. The state has a robust education system, with many well-known colleges and universities. Approximately 10.1% of Hoosiers have a graduate or professional degree.

#16. Iowa

Iowa has a strong education system, with many highly-ranked colleges and universities. The state is also home to a large number of research institutions, which attract students from all over the world. Approximately 9.7% of Iowans have a graduate or professional degree.

#15. Idaho

Idaho has a small population, but it boasts some of the best colleges and universities in the country. The state has a strong focus on education, with many programs designed to help students succeed. Approximately 9.6% of Idahoans have a graduate or professional degree.

#14. South Dakota

South Dakota has a strong education system, with many highly-ranked colleges and universities. The state is also home to a large number of research institutions, which attract students from all over the world. Approximately 9.4% of South Dakotans have a graduate or professional degree.

#13. Oklahoma

Oklahoma has a diverse population, with many people from different cultural and socioeconomic backgrounds. The state has a robust education system, with many well-known colleges and universities. Approximately 9.3% of Oklahomans have a graduate or professional degree.

#12. Louisiana

Louisiana has a strong education system, with many highly-ranked colleges and universities. The state

News Source : Martha Sandoval, Stacker

Source Link :These are the most and least educated states, based on Census data/