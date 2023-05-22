“Education disruption” today : Is Dummy School Practice Endangering Our Education System?

The rise of coaching centers in India has led to confusion and a dilemma for students and parents, who struggle to balance school education with coaching center attendance. Many students feel that regular schools waste time on non-competitive activities, while integrated schools that provide both education and coaching may lead to a lack of focus on basic concepts. The government’s coaching programs for disadvantaged communities are often not result-oriented. Proper monitoring mechanisms and transparency in admission procedures and regulations are necessary to manage the time spent on coaching centers and ensure the quality of education.

