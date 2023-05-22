“Education disruption” today : Is Dummy School Practice Endangering Our Education System?

Is the Practice of Dummy Schools Endangering Our Education System? today 2023.
The rise of coaching centers in India has led to confusion and a dilemma for students and parents, who struggle to balance school education with coaching center attendance. Many students feel that regular schools waste time on non-competitive activities, while integrated schools that provide both education and coaching may lead to a lack of focus on basic concepts. The government’s coaching programs for disadvantaged communities are often not result-oriented. Proper monitoring mechanisms and transparency in admission procedures and regulations are necessary to manage the time spent on coaching centers and ensure the quality of education.
News Source : Daily Pioneer
