Edward Banks Death -Dead – Obituary : Singer Edward Banks original member of 90’s R&B Group #RudeBoys has Died .

By | December 10, 2020
0 Comment

Singer Edward Banks original member of 90’s R&B Group #RudeBoys has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.

RNB SOUL EFFECT-TV™ @rnbsouleffecttv Prayers Goes Out To The Banks Family Singer Edward Banks original member of 90’s R&B Group #RudeBoys has passed Away

