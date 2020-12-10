Edward Banks Death -Dead – Obituary : Singer Edward Banks original member of 90’s R&B Group #RudeBoys has Died .
Singer Edward Banks original member of 90’s R&B Group #RudeBoys has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
Prayers Goes Out To The Banks Family Singer Edward Banks original member of 90's R&B Group #RudeBoys has passed Away 🙏🏾. pic.twitter.com/PQ8rtZvJzB
— RNB SOUL EFFECT-TV™ (@rnbsouleffecttv) December 10, 2020
RNB SOUL EFFECT-TV™ @rnbsouleffecttv Prayers Goes Out To The Banks Family Singer Edward Banks original member of 90’s R&B Group #RudeBoys has passed Away
