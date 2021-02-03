Edward Bonds Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Parking Enforcement Officer Edward Bonds has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 2. 2021
Parking Enforcement Officer Edward Bonds has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 2. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Parking Enforcement Officer Edward Bonds passed away from complications related to COVID-19 on Thursday, January 28, 2021.
APD extends our heartfelt condolences to Bonds’ family, friends, and coworkers at the Parking Enforcement Office. We will surely miss him. pic.twitter.com/asX8V5fLq2
— Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) February 2, 2021
