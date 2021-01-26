Edward Wade Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : 22 y/o Edward Wade, killed in a shooting inside a market on Good Hope Road.
Edward Wade has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
This is 22 y/o Edward Wade. Family confirmed to me that he is the man killed in a shooting inside a market on Good Hope Road. He was a senior at Virginia Union University in Richmond visiting home. His mom dropped him off to buy a few things. Moments later he was killed. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/smV0sRSbvg
— Matthew Torres (@News_MTorres) January 25, 2021
