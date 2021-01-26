Edward Wade Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : 22 y/o Edward Wade, killed in a shooting inside a market on Good Hope Road.

By | January 26, 2021
0 Comment

Edward Wade Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : 22 y/o Edward Wade, killed in a shooting inside a market on Good Hope Road.

Edward Wade has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Matthew Torres @News_MTorres This is 22 y/o Edward Wade. Family confirmed to me that he is the man killed in a shooting inside a market on Good Hope Road. He was a senior at Virginia Union University in Richmond visiting home. His mom dropped him off to buy a few things. Moments later he was killed. @wusa9

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.