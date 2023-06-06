“Edwardian Home Hazards”: 10 Deadly Hazards Found in Edwardian Homes

The Edwardian era was a time of great innovation and progress, but it was also a dangerous time. With new technologies and inventions emerging rapidly, people were often unaware of the potential hazards and risks associated with these new developments. In this article, we will explore some of the ways in which people managed to kill themselves during this golden age.

One of the most lethal accessories of the Edwardian era was the hat pin. Women’s hats in this period were often large and elaborate, and were held in place by long, sharp hat pins. These pins could be up to 16 inches long, and were capable of causing serious injury. In fact, in cities like Chicago and Paris, exposed hat pins were banned due to the high number of injuries they caused. Women would often leave their hats on indoors and out, which meant that they were a constant threat to themselves and those around them. To make matters worse, many hats were adorned with bird feathers, which led to the exploitation of these creatures. In 1908, the Society for the Protection of Birds lobbied for laws banning this practice, and in 1921, the Importation of Plumage Prohibition Bill was passed.

Another dangerous combination during the Edwardian era was gas and electricity. Many Victorian-era homes had been plumbed for gas lighting and other appliances, and with the advent of electricity, the two technologies were often combined. However, neither of these energy sources was well understood, and accidents were common. Electric service was installed using bare copper wire, which meant that people could easily come into contact with live wires and be electrocuted. Gas leaks from early gas appliances, such as cooking stoves and lighting fixtures, could also cause explosions when combined with electricity. In addition, early electricians didn’t know that a building needed to be grounded to the earth for safety from electrocution, and their patrons would often use multiple electrical adapters, which could overheat and catch fire.

Asbestos was also a common material during the Edwardian era, and it was used in everything from building materials to household products. However, the dangers of asbestos were not yet known, and people were often exposed to it without realizing the risks. Asbestos is now known to be a deadly killer, and exposure to it can lead to a range of illnesses, including mesothelioma and asbestosis. The industry was just getting started during this period, and women and children were often employed in the asbestos workforce, preparing and packaging the mineral for use by the public.

Lead was another common material during the Edwardian era, and it was used extensively in plumbing. However, lead is a poisonous metal, and exposure to it can lead to serious health problems. The Romans used lead pipes for their plumbing, and some scholars believe that chronic lead poisoning contributed to the fall of the Roman Empire. Lead plumbing was prevalent during the Victorian era, and it continued to be used during the Edwardian period, adding to the problem.

Finally, the refrigerator was a major innovation during the Edwardian era, but it came with its own set of dangers. Early refrigerators were expensive, and they used toxic and flammable refrigerants such as ammonia. Leaks were common, and homeowners could be exposed to toxic gas or even explosions if the refrigerant leaked and built up to the correct air-to-gas ratio.

In conclusion, the Edwardian era was a time of great progress and innovation, but it was also a dangerous time. People were often unaware of the risks associated with new technologies and inventions, and accidents were common. The hazards associated with hat pins, gas and electricity, asbestos, lead, and refrigeration were just some of the ways in which people managed to kill themselves during this period.

Edwardian home dangers Health hazards in Edwardian homes Deadly household items in the Edwardian era Risks of living in an Edwardian house Poisonous substances in Edwardian homes

News Source : Listverse

Source Link :10 Things in the Edwardian Home That Could Kill You/