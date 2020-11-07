Edwin Cox Death -Dead : Dallas business leader, entrepreneur Edwin L. Cox Sr has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Dallas business leader, entrepreneur Edwin L. Cox Sr has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 6, 2020.

“SMU Cox School of Business on Twitter: “SMU and the Cox School mourn the passing of renowned Dallas business leader, entrepreneur, public servant, educational pioneer and longtime University supporter and trustee emeritus Edwin L. Cox Sr. ’42, who died Thursday, November 5, 2020.”

SMU and the Cox School mourn the passing of renowned Dallas business leader, entrepreneur, public servant, educational pioneer and longtime University supporter and trustee emeritus Edwin L. Cox Sr. ’42, who died Thursday, November 5, 2020. https://t.co/1XYemyeOuu pic.twitter.com/d1b81BeOmW — SMU Cox School of Business (@SMUCox) November 6, 2020

Tributes

———————— –