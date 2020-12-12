Edwin Little Death -Obituary – Dead : Edwin Little has Died .
Edwin Little has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.
Steven Evans is feeling sad. Yesterday at 4:40 PM · A very sad day for me a very dear friend of mine passed. Edwin Little I will never forget you. Your friendship meant alot to me. RIP my friend
Tributes
Louise Outten wrote
Sorry that your dear friend passed. God is with you and your friend family.
Victoria M. Goins wrote
Condolences to you and his family and friends. May your memories help in the days ahead.
Karen Porter Blanton wrote
Oh no! I didn’t know. Prayers for his family, friends and the congregation of Smithfield Baptist.
CarlandPatsy Barlow wrote
We are all saddened by Edwin’s passing. He will surely be missed!
Kathy Cobb Hudson wrote
So sorry for your loss Steve 🙏🏼 sending prayers to you & your friends family
