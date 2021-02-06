Edwin Young Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Pastor Edwin Young of Junction City, KS has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 5. 2021
Pastor Edwin Young has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 5. 2021.
Mark A. Stallworth 9h · Rest in Power to Pastor Edwin Young. He was an awesome and anointed vessel of honor when I lived in Junction City, KS. Prayers and condolences to his family and to the Faith Tabernacle church family.
Jason Boyer
He wasn’t a pastor….. he was a womanizing whore. The world takes a collective sigh of relief. There isn’t enough dishonoring things I have to say about this man. What a nightmare he was…… He was nothing but a message of hate.
Cassandra May
Tell it brother tell it cuz a lot of these people be great but other people know how they really are thank you.
Amber Harvel Steadham
The most shocking news this morning!!!! Edwin Young the man that was like a second father to me growing up passed this morning My heart is broken! RIP Edwin!!.
Jay Rawl
After seeing serval post this morning i probably won’t be on here today much – someone posted awhile back about who would be on your Mount Rushmore of people who where in your life one of the people on mine has passed today R.I.P Edwin Young you was a father to me even tho we grew apart things you done left me confused, broken, and full of questions I regret not reaching out to you as a man kind of like a son his father to ask him Why just know I never hated you just always wondered why?.
Felecia Smith
Sorry for your lost hun. You guys can’t seem to get a break. Keep your head up. I’m hear if you or twin needs someone to talk to.
Faith Griffin
Prayers to you hun. If you need to talk just inbox or slide thru to wendys.
