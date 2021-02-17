Edwina Davis Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Edwina Davis has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 17. 2021.
Edwina Davis has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 17. 2021.
Sad news: Edwina Davis, a hugely popular fixture in the governor's office for nearly 30 years, has died. She was 81 and never retired.
— David Wildstein (@wildstein) February 17, 2021
