“Effective school lockdown drills”: Effective Implementation of School Lockdown Drills is Crucial for Safety

The use of unannounced lockdown drills in schools to prepare for emergencies, such as mass shootings, is causing concern among parents. Although Virginia law requires public schools to conduct four lockdown drills each year, it does not specify whether they should be announced or unannounced. Some parents argue that unannounced drills cause fear and trauma in students who cannot distinguish between drills and real situations, while research suggests that they do not prevent or protect schools from shootings. The National Association of School Psychologists recommends announcing drills to help students focus on gaining knowledge and skills for emergency preparedness.

Read Full story : School lockdown drills help, but only when done right /

News Source : Grace Weeks

