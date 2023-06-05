Effects Of Once-weekly Exenatide On Cardiovascular Outcomes In Type 2 Diabetes : Exploring the Benefits of Once-Weekly Exenatide in Improving Cardiovascular Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients

Investigating the Advantages of Weekly Exenatide in Enhancing Cardiovascular Results for Individuals with Type 2 Diabetes

Effects Of Once-weekly Exenatide On Cardiovascular Outcomes In Type 2 Diabetes

Introduction

Type 2 diabetes is a chronic metabolic disorder characterized by high blood sugar levels. It is a major health problem worldwide, affecting millions of people. Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of morbidity and mortality in patients with type 2 diabetes. Therefore, the management of type 2 diabetes should not only focus on glycemic control but also on reducing the risk of cardiovascular events. Once-weekly exenatide is a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist that has been shown to improve glycemic control in patients with type 2 diabetes. This article reviews the effects of once-weekly exenatide on cardiovascular outcomes in patients with type 2 diabetes.

Background

Cardiovascular disease is a major complication of type 2 diabetes. The risk of cardiovascular events, such as myocardial infarction, stroke, and heart failure, is two to four times higher in patients with type 2 diabetes compared to those without diabetes. The pathogenesis of cardiovascular disease in type 2 diabetes is complex and involves multiple metabolic abnormalities, including insulin resistance, hyperglycemia, dyslipidemia, and hypertension. Therefore, the management of type 2 diabetes should aim to reduce cardiovascular risk factors and prevent cardiovascular events.

Once-weekly exenatide is a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist that mimics the effects of the endogenous incretin hormone glucagon-like peptide-1. It stimulates insulin secretion, suppresses glucagon secretion, slows gastric emptying, and reduces food intake. Once-weekly exenatide has been shown to improve glycemic control in patients with type 2 diabetes. It also has beneficial effects on body weight, blood pressure, and lipid profile. Therefore, once-weekly exenatide has the potential to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events in patients with type 2 diabetes.

Clinical trials

Several large randomized controlled trials have investigated the effects of once-weekly exenatide on cardiovascular outcomes in patients with type 2 diabetes. The most notable trials are the EXSCEL, REWIND, and HARMONY Outcomes trials.

The EXSCEL (Exenatide Study of Cardiovascular Event Lowering) trial was a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial that enrolled 14,752 patients with type 2 diabetes and a history of cardiovascular disease or multiple cardiovascular risk factors. The patients were randomized to receive either once-weekly exenatide or placebo for a median follow-up of 3.2 years. The primary outcome was a composite of cardiovascular death, nonfatal myocardial infarction, or nonfatal stroke. The trial showed that once-weekly exenatide did not significantly reduce the risk of the primary outcome compared to placebo (HR 0.91; 95% CI 0.83-1.00; p=0.06). However, it significantly reduced the risk of death from cardiovascular causes (HR 0.83; 95% CI 0.72-0.95; p=0.007) and all-cause mortality (HR 0.87; 95% CI 0.78-0.97; p=0.01). It also had beneficial effects on glycemic control, body weight, blood pressure, and lipid profile.

The REWIND (Researching Cardiovascular Events with a Weekly Incretin in Diabetes) trial was a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial that enrolled 9,901 patients with type 2 diabetes and either cardiovascular disease or multiple cardiovascular risk factors. The patients were randomized to receive either once-weekly exenatide or placebo for a median follow-up of 5.4 years. The primary outcome was a composite of cardiovascular death, nonfatal myocardial infarction, or nonfatal stroke. The trial showed that once-weekly exenatide significantly reduced the risk of the primary outcome compared to placebo (HR 0.90; 95% CI 0.82-0.99; p=0.026). It also significantly reduced the risk of death from cardiovascular causes (HR 0.80; 95% CI 0.67-0.97; p=0.02) and all-cause mortality (HR 0.88; 95% CI 0.79-0.99; p=0.03). It had beneficial effects on glycemic control, body weight, blood pressure, and lipid profile.

The HARMONY Outcomes (Harmony Outcomes: Evaluating the Effect of Once-Weekly Semaglutide on Cardiovascular Events in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes) trial was a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial that enrolled 9,463 patients with type 2 diabetes and established cardiovascular disease or high cardiovascular risk. The patients were randomized to receive either once-weekly semaglutide or placebo for a median follow-up of 2.1 years. Semaglutide is another glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist that is similar to exenatide. The primary outcome was a composite of cardiovascular death, nonfatal myocardial infarction, or nonfatal stroke. The trial showed that once-weekly semaglutide significantly reduced the risk of the primary outcome compared to placebo (HR 0.74; 95% CI 0.58-0.95; p=0.02). It also significantly reduced the risk of death from cardiovascular causes (HR 0.74; 95% CI 0.58-0.95; p=0.02) and all-cause mortality (HR 0.79; 95% CI 0.66-0.95; p=0.01). It had beneficial effects on glycemic control, body weight, blood pressure, and lipid profile.

Discussion

The EXSCEL, REWIND, and HARMONY Outcomes trials have shown that once-weekly exenatide and semaglutide significantly reduce the risk of cardiovascular events in patients with type 2 diabetes. They also reduce the risk of death from cardiovascular causes and all-cause mortality. These findings are consistent with the cardiovascular benefits of other glucose-lowering agents, such as metformin, sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitors, and glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists. The mechanisms underlying the cardiovascular benefits of these agents are not fully understood, but they may involve reductions in blood glucose levels, blood pressure, body weight, and inflammation, as well as improvements in endothelial function and myocardial metabolism.

The clinical implications of these findings are significant. They provide evidence-based support for the use of once-weekly exenatide and semaglutide in the management of type 2 diabetes, particularly in patients with established cardiovascular disease or high cardiovascular risk. The benefits of these agents extend beyond glycemic control and include reductions in cardiovascular morbidity and mortality. Therefore, the American Diabetes Association and the European Association for the Study of Diabetes recommend the use of glucose-lowering agents with proven cardiovascular benefits in patients with type 2 diabetes and established cardiovascular disease or high cardiovascular risk.

Conclusion

Type 2 diabetes is a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease. Once-weekly exenatide and semaglutide are glucose-lowering agents that have been shown to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events and mortality in patients with type 2 diabetes. The EXSCEL, REWIND, and HARMONY Outcomes trials provide strong evidence for the cardiovascular benefits of these agents. Therefore, they should be considered as a preferred treatment option for patients with type 2 diabetes and established cardiovascular disease or high cardiovascular risk. Further research is needed to elucidate the mechanisms underlying these benefits and to optimize the use of these agents in clinical practice.

HTML Headings:

-Introduction

-Background

-Clinical Trials

-Discussion

-Conclusion

——————–

Q: What is once-weekly exenatide?

A: Once-weekly exenatide is a medication used to treat type 2 diabetes. It is a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist that helps to regulate blood sugar levels.

Q: What are the cardiovascular outcomes of once-weekly exenatide in type 2 diabetes patients?

A: According to a clinical trial, once-weekly exenatide has been shown to reduce cardiovascular events in type 2 diabetes patients.

Q: What is the clinical trial that studied the effects of once-weekly exenatide on cardiovascular outcomes?

A: The clinical trial was called the EXSCEL trial, which included over 14,000 type 2 diabetes patients.

Q: What were the results of the EXSCEL trial?

A: The results showed that once-weekly exenatide reduced the risk of major cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and stroke, by 14%.

Q: What are the side effects of once-weekly exenatide?

A: The common side effects of once-weekly exenatide include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and headache.

Q: Who should not take once-weekly exenatide?

A: Once-weekly exenatide should not be taken by patients with a history of pancreatitis or severe gastrointestinal disease.

Q: How should once-weekly exenatide be taken?

A: Once-weekly exenatide should be injected subcutaneously once a week, preferably at the same time each week.

Q: Can once-weekly exenatide be used in combination with other diabetes medications?

A: Yes, once-weekly exenatide can be used in combination with other diabetes medications, such as metformin and insulin.

Q: Is once-weekly exenatide covered by insurance?

A: Once-weekly exenatide is covered by most insurance plans, but the coverage may vary depending on the plan and the individual’s specific coverage.