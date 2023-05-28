“Effie Johnson: Victim of Notorious SI Homicide”

Euphemia Johnson victim headstone : Euphemia (Effie) Johnson: Victim of Notorious Staten Island Homicide Case.

A group of friends and former classmates are working to provide a headstone for Euphemia (Effie) Johnson, who was the victim of one of Staten Island’s most notorious unsolved homicide cases 33 years ago. Johnson, a senior and star soccer player at New Dorp High School, was only 20 years old when she was hogtied, strangled, wrapped in a blanket, and shot in the groin inside her boyfriend’s house on Winant Street in Elm Park.

News Source : Shaina McLawrence | smclawrence@siadvance.com

