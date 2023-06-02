“Effortless Gardening”: Unexpected Tips for Simplifying Gardening: 10 Surprising Ways to Make It Easier

10 Easy Ways to Make Your Garden More Ecologically Friendly

Our gardens are not just for our own enjoyment. They are also a crucial part of the ecosystem and can play a significant role in supporting biodiversity and combatting climate change. With insect populations in decline and another heatwave summer on the horizon, it’s time we made a difference in our own gardens. Here are ten easy changes to help your garden become more ecologically friendly and easier to maintain.

Plant Native Species

Native plants are the backbone of any ecologically friendly garden. They are adapted to your climate, soil, and insects, making them more resilient and less reliant on fertilizers, pesticides, and watering. They also provide food and habitat for local wildlife, including pollinators, birds, and insects. Choose a variety of plants that bloom at different times to provide food and shelter throughout the year.

Reduce Lawn Area

Lawns are resource-intensive and offer little ecological value. They require frequent mowing, watering, fertilizing, and chemical treatments to maintain their appearance. Consider reducing your lawn area by replacing it with native shrubs, perennials, or meadow grasses. This will not only reduce your maintenance workload but also create a more diverse and attractive landscape.

Use Compost and Mulch

Composting is an excellent way to recycle your garden and kitchen waste into nutrient-rich soil amendment. It also reduces landfill waste and saves money on fertilizers. Spread a layer of compost around your plants in spring and fall to improve soil health and retain moisture. Mulching with leaves, straw, or wood chips also suppresses weeds, retains moisture, and moderates soil temperature.

Collect Rainwater

Rainwater is a free and abundant resource that can be used to irrigate your garden. Collect rainwater from your roof or gutters in a barrel or cistern and use it to water your plants during dry spells. This will reduce your water bill and promote water conservation.

Provide Habitat for Wildlife

Gardens can provide essential habitat for wildlife, including birds, butterflies, bees, and other beneficial insects. Create a wildlife-friendly garden by incorporating features such as bird feeders, nesting boxes, insect hotels, and water features. Choose plants that provide food, shelter, and nesting sites for wildlife.

Avoid Chemicals

Chemicals such as pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers can harm wildlife and pollute the environment. Avoid using these chemicals and opt for natural alternatives such as compost, mulch, and organic pest control methods. If you must use chemicals, use them sparingly and follow the instructions carefully.

Plant for Pollinators

Pollinators such as bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds are essential for plant reproduction and food production. Plant a variety of flowers that bloom at different times to provide nectar and pollen for pollinators. Choose native plants that are adapted to your climate and soil. Avoid using pesticides that can harm pollinators.

Embrace Imperfection

Immaculate lawns and borders are not necessary for an ecologically friendly garden. Embrace imperfection and allow your garden to have a natural look. Leave fallen leaves, twigs, and branches on the ground to provide habitat for insects and small animals. Allow some weeds to grow to provide food and shelter for wildlife.

Reduce Waste

Reduce waste in your garden by composting, recycling, and reusing materials. Avoid using disposable items such as plastic pots and trays. Use durable and reusable tools and containers. Donate or share excess plants and seeds with friends and neighbors.

Educate Yourself and Others

Educate yourself and others about the importance of ecologically friendly gardening practices. Attend workshops, webinars, and classes on sustainable gardening. Share your knowledge and experience with others and encourage them to adopt environmentally friendly practices in their own gardens.

In conclusion, making your garden more ecologically friendly is not only beneficial for the environment but also for your own well-being. It promotes biodiversity, reduces resource consumption, and creates a beautiful and healthy landscape. By following these ten easy steps, you can create a garden that is both sustainable and enjoyable.

Gardening hacks Low-maintenance gardening tips Innovative gardening solutions Time-saving gardening techniques Simplified gardening strategies

News Source : Alice Vincent

Source Link :10 ways to make gardening easier — and they’re not what you think/