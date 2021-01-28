Efrain Ruales Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Efrain Ruales has Died.
Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020
Efrain Ruales has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2021.
Rocío Batzion Medina Medina is feeling sad. 1d · a poca Gente de farándula admiro,admiraba a este pelado,sobre todo porque le valia arañas las criticas y salio a defender a su modo el evangelio…Asi prefiero recordarlo .R.I.P Efrain Ruales La muerte es solo otro estilo de vida,Dios sabe porque permite esto..No veo futuro bueno después de hoy para nuestro país Confio en la justicia divina y en el castigo en las urnas para los Bucaram y los políticos de siempre que son quienes han hecho de nuestro pais un mierdero…
R.I.P Efrain Ruales Death is just another way of life, God knows why he allows this.. I don’t see good future after today for our country I trust in divine justice and punishment in the urns for the Bucaram And the politicians of all time who have made our country a shit… · Hide original ·
