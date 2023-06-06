“egg curry recipe”: How to Make Egg Curry at Home with Two Eggs and Enjoy with Parwal Kofta Rice

Introduction

Egg curry is a delicious and nutritious dish that can be made with just a few ingredients. It is a popular dish all over India and is perfect for those who are looking for a quick and easy meal. In this article, we will be sharing a recipe for egg curry that you can make at home.

Ingredients

For the curry:

2 eggs

2 onions, finely chopped

2 tomatoes, finely chopped

2 green chilies, finely chopped

1 teaspoon ginger garlic paste

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon red chili powder

1/2 teaspoon garam masala powder

Salt to taste

2 tablespoons oil

Coriander leaves for garnishing

For the parwal kofta:

4-5 parwal (pointed gourd)

2 tablespoons besan (gram flour)

1 tablespoon rice flour

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/2 teaspoon coriander powder

1/4 teaspoon red chili powder

Salt to taste

Oil for frying

For the rice:

1 cup basmati rice

2 cups water

Salt to taste

Method

Curry:

Boil the eggs and peel them. Cut them into halves and keep aside. Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds. Once they crackle, add onions and sauté till golden brown. Add ginger garlic paste and green chilies and sauté for a minute. Add tomatoes and cook till they turn mushy. Add coriander powder, turmeric powder, red chili powder, garam masala powder and salt. Mix well and cook for a minute. Add 1 cup of water and bring it to a boil. Add the boiled eggs and simmer for 5-7 minutes. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with rice.

Parwal kofta:

Peel the parwal and grate them using a grater. Squeeze out the excess water from the grated parwal. Add besan, rice flour, cumin seeds, coriander powder, red chili powder and salt to the grated parwal and mix well. Make small balls out of the mixture and flatten them slightly. Heat oil in a pan and fry the koftas till they turn golden brown. Serve them hot with the egg curry and rice.

Rice:

Wash the rice and soak it in water for 15-20 minutes. Drain the water and add the rice to a pot. Add 2 cups of water and salt to taste. Cover the pot and cook the rice on a low flame till all the water is absorbed and the rice is cooked. Fluff the rice with a fork and serve hot with the egg curry and parwal kofta.

Conclusion

Egg curry is a simple yet delicious dish that can be made in a jiffy. The parwal kofta and rice add an extra dimension to the meal, making it a complete and satisfying one. So, the next time you are looking for a quick and easy meal, give this recipe a try and enjoy a delicious and healthy meal with your loved ones.

