“egg curry recipe”: How to Make Egg Curry at Home with Two Eggs and Enjoy with Parwal Kofta Rice

Introduction
Egg curry is a delicious and nutritious dish that can be made with just a few ingredients. It is a popular dish all over India and is perfect for those who are looking for a quick and easy meal. In this article, we will be sharing a recipe for egg curry that you can make at home.
Ingredients
For the curry:
- 2 eggs
- 2 onions, finely chopped
- 2 tomatoes, finely chopped
- 2 green chilies, finely chopped
- 1 teaspoon ginger garlic paste
- 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
- 1 teaspoon coriander powder
- 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder
- 1/2 teaspoon red chili powder
- 1/2 teaspoon garam masala powder
- Salt to taste
- 2 tablespoons oil
- Coriander leaves for garnishing
For the parwal kofta:
- 4-5 parwal (pointed gourd)
- 2 tablespoons besan (gram flour)
- 1 tablespoon rice flour
- 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds
- 1/2 teaspoon coriander powder
- 1/4 teaspoon red chili powder
- Salt to taste
- Oil for frying
For the rice:
- 1 cup basmati rice
- 2 cups water
- Salt to taste
Method
Curry:
- Boil the eggs and peel them. Cut them into halves and keep aside.
- Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds. Once they crackle, add onions and sauté till golden brown.
- Add ginger garlic paste and green chilies and sauté for a minute.
- Add tomatoes and cook till they turn mushy.
- Add coriander powder, turmeric powder, red chili powder, garam masala powder and salt. Mix well and cook for a minute.
- Add 1 cup of water and bring it to a boil.
- Add the boiled eggs and simmer for 5-7 minutes.
- Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with rice.
Parwal kofta:
- Peel the parwal and grate them using a grater.
- Squeeze out the excess water from the grated parwal.
- Add besan, rice flour, cumin seeds, coriander powder, red chili powder and salt to the grated parwal and mix well.
- Make small balls out of the mixture and flatten them slightly.
- Heat oil in a pan and fry the koftas till they turn golden brown.
- Serve them hot with the egg curry and rice.
Rice:
- Wash the rice and soak it in water for 15-20 minutes.
- Drain the water and add the rice to a pot.
- Add 2 cups of water and salt to taste.
- Cover the pot and cook the rice on a low flame till all the water is absorbed and the rice is cooked.
- Fluff the rice with a fork and serve hot with the egg curry and parwal kofta.
Conclusion
Egg curry is a simple yet delicious dish that can be made in a jiffy. The parwal kofta and rice add an extra dimension to the meal, making it a complete and satisfying one. So, the next time you are looking for a quick and easy meal, give this recipe a try and enjoy a delicious and healthy meal with your loved ones.
