Egg curry with Cauliflower recipe SEO keyword: Traditional Fulkopi Recipe: Egg and Cauliflower Curry Recipe from a Tribal Village Cook

Introduction

Traditional Egg curry with Cauliflower recipe, also known as Fulkopi Recipe, is a popular dish among the tribal villages of India. It is a simple yet delicious dish that is easy to prepare and can be enjoyed with rice or roti. In this article, we will explore the ingredients and steps involved in making this mouth-watering dish.

Ingredients

To prepare Traditional Egg curry with Cauliflower recipe, you will need the following ingredients:

4 eggs

1 cauliflower (cut into small florets)

2 onions (finely chopped)

3 cloves of garlic (minced)

1 teaspoon ginger paste

2 green chilies (finely chopped)

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon red chili powder

Salt to taste

2 tablespoons oil

1 cup water

Coriander leaves (for garnishing)

Steps

To prepare Traditional Egg curry with Cauliflower recipe, follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Boil the eggs

Boil the eggs in a pot of water for about 10-12 minutes until they are hard-boiled. Once done, remove the eggs from the pot and let them cool.

Step 2: Fry the cauliflower

Heat oil in a pan and add the cauliflower florets. Fry them for about 5-7 minutes until they turn golden brown. Once done, remove them from the pan and keep them aside.

Step 3: Saute the onions, garlic, and green chilies

In the same pan, add the finely chopped onions and sauté them until they turn translucent. Add the minced garlic and green chilies and sauté for another minute.

Step 4: Add the spices

Add the cumin powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, and red chili powder to the pan and sauté for a minute or two until the spices are well combined.

Step 5: Add water and cauliflower

Add a cup of water to the pan and bring it to a boil. Once the water starts boiling, add the fried cauliflower florets and mix well.

Step 6: Add eggs

Peel the boiled eggs and cut them into halves. Add the eggs to the pan and gently mix them with the curry.

Step 7: Garnish and serve

Garnish the Traditional Egg curry with Cauliflower recipe with coriander leaves and serve hot with rice or roti.

Conclusion

Traditional Egg curry with Cauliflower recipe, also known as Fulkopi Recipe, is a simple and delicious dish that is popular among the tribal villages of India. With just a few ingredients and steps, you can prepare this mouth-watering dish at home. So, go ahead and try this recipe today and impress your friends and family with your cooking skills.

