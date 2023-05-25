“Egg Harbor man identified as human remains in Plumsted” today : Egg Harbor Man Identified as Human Remains Discovered in Plumsted

Egg Harbor Man Identified as Human Remains Found in Plumsted today 2023.

Human remains found in Plumsted, New Jersey have been identified as an Egg Harbor man. The remains were discovered on April 9 in a wooded area. No further information regarding the cause of death or circumstances surrounding the discovery of the remains has been released.

News Source : USA NEWS

